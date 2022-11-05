Sanctions no longer suitable tool to control Iran: Owji

Saying that Iran has secured its energy sector against the sanctions, the Iranian minister added, "Favorable steps have been taken in the country's energy sector, including bypassing sanctions, creating appropriate infrastructure, and identifying partners and reliable export markets in the world."

Increasing relations with the countries of the world have led to the acceleration and facilitation of the supply of oil, gas, and gas condensates from Iran to the world markets, Owji stated in a radio interview.

Saying that the only tool left for the domination system against Iran is imposing sanctions, the Iranian oil minister stressed that the effectiveness of this weapon (sanctions) will also be neutralized and destroyed soon by the effective measures of the government and the presence of the Iranian nation.

He also criticized the act of enemies in creating chaos and unrest inside Iran.

