Iran received €1.6bn of Iraq’s arrears for gas export

Speaking among reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Owji stated that his ministry received about €1 billion of Iraq’s debt to Iran for gas import last year in 1400 (ended March 20, 2022).

Iran has also received about €1.6 billion of Iraq’s arrears for its gas export to this country in the current year in 1401 (to end March 20, 2023), the oil minister added.

The Ministry of Oil in the 13th government under President Raeisi has so far used all its potential and capabilities in materializing most objectives of this industry, he emphasized.

In addition, the Oil Ministry in the 13th government has taken giant strides with strong energy diplomacy and managed to conclude oil sales contracts with many countries of the world including the Latin American states, the minister noted.

Turning to the export of gas to neighboring Iraq, the oil minister stressed that Iran’s gas export volume to Iraq has increased by 1.5 billion cubic meters more in the current year as compared to the last year in 2021.

