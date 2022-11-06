Iran unveils 'Sayyad 4B' missile

During a ceremony attended by Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, and a group of the country's defense industry experts, the new missile, dubbed ‘Sayyad 4B’, which has a range of 300 kilometers was unveiled.

In a recent test, the Bavar-373 air defense system successfully hit a target at a distance of over 300 km with the new missile.

The Iranian air defense system managed to detect the target at a range of more than 450 kilometers with its optimized radar and tracked the target at a distance of around 405 km before detonating it with Sayyad 4B.

Sayyad 4B missile’s engine runs on hybrid solid fuel and has undergone an operational test for the first time.

The new breakthrough has increased the range of the detection radar of Bavar-373 from 350 to 450 km, while its tracking radar’s range has risen from 260 to 400 kilometers.

The employment of Sayyad 4B also means that the range of the Iranian air defense system missiles has been extended to 300 km and the altitude of engagement has increased from 27 to 32 km.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said that Iran is one of the few countries in the world that has been able to indigenize this system.

"As much as the threats advance, the 'Bavar-373' system and other air defense systems advance ahead of the current threats," he added, saying that 'Bavar-373' is equipped with the latest equipment and technologies in the world.

General Ashtiani also said in the ceremony that the system has the ability to engage with 6 targets and destroy them. Many technologically advanced countries in the world aspire to have such a system.

