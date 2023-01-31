Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 31

Kayhan:
Equiped portable hospital, 40 emergency accommodation camps established in Khoy
Leader receives entrepreneurs, manufacturers, knowledge-based activists
Arman-e Melli:
Saudi Arabia urges Baghdad to arrange meeting with Iran
Ettela'at:
Leader urges country's rapid, continuous economic growth
Borrell says blacklisting IRGC will complicate situation
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Fuad Hussein: Saudi FM due in Baghdad to resume Iran-Saudi talks
Leader: Creating jobs for expert youths to prevent (their) immigration
Shargh:
Iranian women's team win 2023 CAFA Futsal C'ship
MP
