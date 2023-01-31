  1. Iran
Jan 31, 2023, 10:02 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 31

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 31.

Kayhan:

Equiped portable hospital, 40 emergency accommodation camps established in Khoy

Leader receives entrepreneurs, manufacturers, knowledge-based activists

Arman-e Melli:

Saudi Arabia urges Baghdad to arrange meeting with Iran

Ettela'at:

Leader urges country's rapid, continuous economic growth

Borrell says blacklisting IRGC will complicate situation

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Fuad Hussein: Saudi FM due in Baghdad to resume Iran-Saudi talks

Leader: Creating jobs for expert youths to prevent (their) immigration

Shargh:

Iranian women's team win 2023 CAFA Futsal C'ship

