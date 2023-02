Kayhan:

Unrest, strikes return to Europe

Three million people join protests in France

Saudi Arabia records 147 executions in one year

Anti-Revolutionary Kurds involved in attack on defense ministry workshop complex in Isfahan

Shargh:

FM says Iran supports any move that helps security, stability in Africa

US, Germany officially announce not to provide advanced fighters to Ukraine

Quds:

Eslami: No concerns over security of nuclear facilities

MP