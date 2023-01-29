  1. Iran
Jan 29, 2023, 9:45 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 29

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, January 29.

Kayhan:

8 Zionists killed in Palestinian shooting operation

Ghalibaf says Algeria summit best chance for boosting Islamic unity

Javan:

Leader pays a 3-hour visit to Iran exhibition of industrial capabilities

Etela'at:

West interested in reducing Iran sanctions

Shahrvand:

Knowledge-based firms resisting sanctions

Navy cmdr.: Iran Navy to unveil maritime combat helicopters

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

UN: Hunger threatening lives of millions of Syrian people

Aftab:

Is Grossi's Tehran visit to lead to JCPOA revival?

Asia:

Iranian teen researcher wins Inquray Award

Arman-e Melli:

Leader visits Iran exhibition of industrial capabilities

