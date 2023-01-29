Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 29

Kayhan:
8 Zionists killed in Palestinian shooting operation
Ghalibaf says Algeria summit best chance for boosting Islamic unity
Javan:
Leader pays a 3-hour visit to Iran exhibition of industrial capabilities
Etela'at:
West interested in reducing Iran sanctions
Shahrvand:
Knowledge-based firms resisting sanctions
Navy cmdr.: Iran Navy to unveil maritime combat helicopters
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
UN: Hunger threatening lives of millions of Syrian people
Aftab:
Is Grossi's Tehran visit to lead to JCPOA revival?
Asia:
Iranian teen researcher wins Inquray Award
Arman-e Melli:
Leader visits Iran exhibition of industrial capabilities
