This intention explains Biden's latest decisions in the Ukrainian direction, including permission to use long-range missiles and approval of sending anti-personnel mines, the publication said.

At the same time, the agency acknowledged that Biden's options were very limited, since most of the remaining money for Kiev could only be used for weapons that are already at the Pentagon's disposal. Thus, too much cannot be allocated, otherwise it will jeopardize the defense capability of the United States itself.

According to the agency, the Biden administration considered a possible public call for an official invitation to Ukraine to join NATO, but decided that the likelihood of this call being successful would be too low. Instead, the current US authorities are considering a number of bilateral agreements with Kiev in the security sphere.

Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Kiev would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised speech on Thursday that Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles and the UK's Storm Shadows at facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on November 19. Russia responded by launching a combined strike against a defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk on Thursday using the Oreshnik missile.

MNA/