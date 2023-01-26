  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 26

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, January 26.

Etemad: 

Iran's diplomacy under pressure from radicals in Europe and inside Iran

Etela'at:

Iran sanctions 30 European individuals, 4 entities 

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Lawmakers criticize Raeisi administration for soaring inflation

Donyay-e Eqtesad:

Central Bank unveils new policy to curb rising prices in foreign currencies market

Shargh:

CBI agrees with US dollar prices in free market to curb increasing prices

Abrar:

Iraqi PM says will intensify efforts to resume Tehran-Riyadh talks

Jam-e Jam:

Names of 24 movies to compete in International Fajr Film Festival revealed

Javan:

UK hands over 200 child asylum seekers to human traffickers

Kayhan:

Europe struggling with workers' strikes amid economic crisis

