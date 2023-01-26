Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 26

Etemad:
Iran's diplomacy under pressure from radicals in Europe and inside Iran
Etela'at:
Iran sanctions 30 European individuals, 4 entities
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Lawmakers criticize Raeisi administration for soaring inflation
Donyay-e Eqtesad:
Central Bank unveils new policy to curb rising prices in foreign currencies market
Shargh:
CBI agrees with US dollar prices in free market to curb increasing prices
Abrar:
Iraqi PM says will intensify efforts to resume Tehran-Riyadh talks
Jam-e Jam:
Names of 24 movies to compete in International Fajr Film Festival revealed
Javan:
UK hands over 200 child asylum seekers to human traffickers
Kayhan:
Europe struggling with workers' strikes amid economic crisis
