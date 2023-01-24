Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 24

Kayhan:

FM: Issue of blacklisting IRGC raised since (Iran) riots

Iran, Russia parl. speakers stress implementing 25-year documents ASAP

150,000 Zionist protest against Netanyahu

Ettela'at:

Farzin: Iran's frozen assets in Iraq, China, UAE, Qatar released

Scholtz says won't let Putin's imperialism lead to collapse of Europe

FM: Iran to give reciprocal, effective response to EU decision

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Extensive protests held against Sweden's insulting move

Spox: Exchanging messages regarding nuclear issues continues through different channels

VP: Part of Iran's frozen assets released

130 Zionist companies go on strike against Netanyahu's cabinet policies

Aftab:

We can't consider IRGC terrorist because we don't like it, Borrell says

Scholz tells Biden Germany not to provide tanks to Ukraine due to fear of Russia, Putin

