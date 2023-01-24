Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 24

Kayhan:
FM: Issue of blacklisting IRGC raised since (Iran) riots
Iran, Russia parl. speakers stress implementing 25-year documents ASAP
150,000 Zionist protest against Netanyahu
Ettela'at:
Farzin: Iran's frozen assets in Iraq, China, UAE, Qatar released
Scholtz says won't let Putin's imperialism lead to collapse of Europe
FM: Iran to give reciprocal, effective response to EU decision
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Extensive protests held against Sweden's insulting move
Spox: Exchanging messages regarding nuclear issues continues through different channels
VP: Part of Iran's frozen assets released
130 Zionist companies go on strike against Netanyahu's cabinet policies
Aftab:
We can't consider IRGC terrorist because we don't like it, Borrell says
Scholz tells Biden Germany not to provide tanks to Ukraine due to fear of Russia, Putin
