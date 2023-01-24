  1. Iran
Jan 24, 2023, 9:48 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 24

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Jan. 24

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, January 24.

Kayhan:

FM: Issue of blacklisting IRGC raised since (Iran) riots

Iran, Russia parl. speakers stress implementing 25-year documents ASAP

150,000 Zionist protest against Netanyahu

Ettela'at:

Farzin: Iran's frozen assets in Iraq, China, UAE, Qatar released

Scholtz says won't let Putin's imperialism lead to collapse of Europe

FM: Iran to give reciprocal, effective response to EU decision

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Extensive protests held against Sweden's insulting move

Spox: Exchanging messages regarding nuclear issues continues through different channels

VP: Part of Iran's frozen assets released

130 Zionist companies go on strike against Netanyahu's cabinet policies

Aftab:

We can't consider IRGC terrorist because we don't like it, Borrell says

Scholz tells Biden Germany not to provide tanks to Ukraine due to fear of Russia, Putin

MP

News Code 196566

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News