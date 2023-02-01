Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Feb. 1

Kayhan:
Celebrating Islamic Revolution anniversary kicks off
Leader attends Imam Khomeini mausoleum, martyrs' cemetery
Zionist regime head: Israeli regime probably collapse before reaching its 80th
Ettela'at:
60k events to be held on Fajr occasion across Iran
Iran capable of defending its security, interests
Ayatollah Khomeini attends Imam Khomeini mausoleum on Fajr occasion
Aftab:
Leader visits Imam Khomeini mausoleum, cemetery of martyrs
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Intelligence minister calls on Iran neighbors to avoid Zionists for their security
Death toll in Pakistan's Peshawar mosque rises to 100
UK not to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
Malley says Biden never said nuclear deal, diplomacy with Iran is dead
Finland says would not allow desecration of Quran
