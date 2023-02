Kayhan:

Iran, EAEU agree to increase volume of trade by 10 billion dollars

Saudi FM claims normalization of ties with Tel Aviv is for benefit of region

Ettela'at:

Iran warns over consequences of EU's illegal move against IRGC

Pentagon says will provide military support to Ukraine for liberation

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi dubs blacklisting IRGC a move out of desperation

Asia:

Germany says focusing on increasing pressure on Iran

MP