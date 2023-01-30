  1. Politics
HR chief in Iraq to follow up on Gen Soleimani martyrdom case

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights has urged Iraq to accelerate the legal process regarding the martyrdom case of General Soleimani.

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is in Iraq, pointed out that he will follow up on the martyrdom case of Soleimani during his three-day stay in the Iraqi capital.

The Iranian judiciary official said that Iran is preparing to issue an indictment on the issue.

Gharibabadi voiced hope that Iraq would also present an indictment to the court so that all the agents and orchestrators of the assassination will be brought to justice.

"Iran and Iraq are the two states affected by terrorist measures, and it is imperative that we cooperate closely in this regard both at the national and international levels," the Iranian Judiciary's Deputy Chief for International Affairs added.

