  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2023, 10:00 PM

Gharibabadi:

Iran adherent to preserving human rights

Iran adherent to preserving human rights

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – The secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran believes in and is adherent to human rights.

Saying that Iran's policy regarding human rights is clear in the internal and foreign spheres, Gharibabadi stated, "We adhere to three requirements in the field of human rights; First of all, we are an Islamic country and we believe that human rights are rooted in divine religions and are not a new phenomenon."

"The second requirement is the laws, especially the constitution. The third requirement is Iran's international obligations in the field of human rights," he added.

"We are part of 5 human rights conventions out of 10 international treaties and we have an interactive policy in the international field, hence we have a special interaction with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights," Gharibabadi noted.

MP/5710584

News Code 197452

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News