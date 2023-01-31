  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran's Gharibabadi meets with Iraqi Justice minister

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights has met with Iraqi Minister of Justice Khaled Shwani to discuss bilaterla judicial cooperation.

Gharibabadi and Shwani sides discussed several issues pertaining to judicial cooperation between the two countries, including the activation of agreements and MoUs.

During the meeting, the two officials also reviewed prison management, the exchange of judicial experience, and the transfer of judicial convicts between the two countries.

The Iranian Judiciary's Deputy Chief for International Affairs has already held meetings with Iraqi Chief Prosecutor Najm Abdullah Ahmed and Head of the Judicial Supervision Commission Laith Jabr Hamza on the Iraqi visit

Gharibabadi is in Iraq to follow up on the assassination case of Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

