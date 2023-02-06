Iran taekwondokas win 13 medals in UAE tournament

Alireza Hosseinpour(-58 kg), Danial Bozorgi(-68 kg), Mohammad Hossein Yazdani(-80 kg), Alireza Nadalian(+87 kg), Saeedeh Nasiri(-46 kg), Mabina Nematzadeh(-53 kg), Tina Modanloo(-57 kg)and Kowsar Asaseh (-62 kg) gained eight gold medals.

The Iranian fighters namely Negar Esmaeili (-49 kg), Melika Mirhosseini (-73 kg) and Arian Salimi (-87 kg) bagged three silver medals.

Ghazal Soltani (-53 kg) and Narges Mirnurollahi (-62 kg) snatched bronze medals in the tournament.

As many as 1,489 contestants were competeing for the medals in the competition which is being held between February 5-8.

