Akbarzadeh’s performance in the event will prepare the ground for him to officiate in the upcoming Olympic Games.

In the tournament, 755 contenders from 122 countries are to compete for world titles.

The 25th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico from November 13 to 20.

A total of six female taekwondo athletes will represent Iran at the 2022 World Taekwondo Championships.

