Prelim data point to Israel involvement in Isfahan attack

According to the Iranian official, drones that attacked the military workshop in the central city of Isfahan could have been launched from the territory of Iran, close to the attack site.

The investigation will continue, the source added.

According to the official, the attack was not successful and the "words of Israeli officials are just propaganda designed to cover up the failure."

The source told Al Jazeera that "Israel knows very well that it will receive a response, as happened in the past."

Washington has denied involvement in the attack because it knows it was a failure, the official said.

The Iranian Defense Ministry announced that its air defense units have repelled a drone attack on a military workshop in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian condemned a "cowardly drone attack." Tehran also said it would not halt its progress on a "peaceful nuclear program."

