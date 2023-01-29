Quake hits Iran’s Khoy again

According to the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran, the 4.5-magnitude quake took place at 06:11 pm local time on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time, and at a depth of 7 km.

At least three people died and over 800 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

The Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced on Sunday afternoon the end of the search and rescue operations in Khoy.

Vahidi said that no one has remained under the rubble and now the relief operation has started to provide temporary shelters and accommodations to the affected people.

