Search, rescue operation over in quake-hit Khoy

Speaking to reporters on a visit to quake-hit villages in Khoy County in northwest Iran, the interior minister said that the search and rescue operation is over.

Vahidi said that no one has remained under the rubble and now the relief operation has started to provide temporary shelters and accommodations to the affected people.

"Rescue groups have carried out the necessary checks on the condition of all people in the affected villages, and currently, no one is left under the rubble," the minister said while stressing that about 70 villages witnessed damages to the buildings in the last night earthquake.

He further explained, "A lot of camps have been established to accommodate the earthquake victims and many tents have been distributed among the people."

The minister further said basic necessities like food and blankets have been distributed in the affected areas.

Vahidi also stated that the paramedic took action to look after the patients and injured people in a timely manner, noting, " All the injured were taken to the hospital and many of them had suffered minor injuries and were treated briefly and were discharged from the hospitals soon after. Only a limited number had to be hospitalized, which was also done and there is no problem in that regard."

"As a result of last night's earthquake in Khoy, 2 people died as a result of the earthquake while a third person died due to a heart attack. We ask God Al-Mihgty for patience for their families," the minister of interior continued.

"The next stage of actions in the field of earthquake management is debris removal, which will begin in the coming days," he concluded.

