IRGC seizes ship smuggling 150K liters of fuel in PG

The head of the provincial judiciary office of the Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahramani said on Tuesday that the ship, smuggling 150,000 liters of fuel, had been confiscated by the IRGC personnel of the naval zone.

The crew of the vessel intended to supply fuel to foreign ships, he added.

The Hormozagn judiciary chief added that 7 crew members of the ship were arrested by the IRGC marines and were handed over to the Judicial authorities to go on trial.

The incident came after a series of seizures of smuggler vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

MNA/5709113