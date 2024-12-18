Terrorism threatens peace, security, human rights

Esmaeil Baghaei made the comment on Tuesday to mark the International Day for a World against Violence and Violent Extremism.

He added that this day was established following the adoption of an Iran-sponsored resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 13, 2013.

"That resolution is as relevant today as it was then. Countering terrorism & violent extremism and addressing its threats to peace, security and human rights requires enhanced international cooperation," he stated.

Iran has played a major role in fighting against terrorism and extremism in the West Asia region and beyond over the past years, evidenced by its staunch support for the anti-Daesh fight during the past decade.

Baghaei said on Monday that Iran will work toward the reopening of the country’s embassy in Damascus “as soon as the necessary conditions are provided.”

Baghaei said that deploying Iranian military advisers to Syria was fundamental and anchored in certain principles, while their departure was also a responsible move.

“We were neither seeking to conquer Syria nor to revive past empires. What was important in Syria was to help ensure public safety and security against terrorism," he said.

He went on to denounce recent Israeli acts of aggression against Syria, stating that the Arab nation’s territorial integrity has been undermined and portions of its territory have been occupied in blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

MA/Press TV