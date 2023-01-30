Russia offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Iran

"We wish the soonest recovery to those hurt in this calamity," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28.

The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

