  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2023, 11:06 AM

Russia offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Iran

Russia offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Russia’s embassy in Iran has offered condolences to the victims of the powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

"We wish the soonest recovery to those hurt in this calamity," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28.

The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

MP/PR

News Code 196799

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News