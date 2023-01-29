3 dead, 816 injured in Iran northwestern 5.9-magnitude quake

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night. The quake happened at 9:44 pm local time, and at a depth of 7 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.

The tremor was so strong that it was felt in many regions of West Azarbaijan Province, causing concern among residents. It was also felt in several cities, including the provincial capital of Tabriz in the neighboring province of East Azarbaijan.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological center, the quake was also felt in Turkey, Iraq, Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow.

Three people died and 816 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to residential units in 70 villages, according to Governor of the West Azarbaijan.

MNA/IRN