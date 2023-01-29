  1. Iran
Police confiscate 25K smuggled fuel in W Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – As much as 25,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been seized in Eslamabad-e Gharb in western Iran, according to the police.

Kermanshah Province police chief Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan said on Sunday that a defendant has been handed over to the judiciary officials in this regard.

Two vehicles have been confiscated during the operation from the smugglers, he pointed out.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

