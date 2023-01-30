  1. World
Jan 30, 2023, 11:35 AM

Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Zionists

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Dozens of Palestinian people were injured during clashes with the Israeli regime troops in the Occupied al-Quds, news sources reported on early Monday.

Zionist troops injured the Palestinians by targeting them with bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in the Occupied al-Quds.

A Zionist soldier was also wounded during the skirmishes, the reports added.

Meanwhile, news sources on Monday morning reported that a Palestinian youth was martyred by the Israeli regime's military forces in al-Khalil.

During the past few days, especially after the launching of two operations in Quds which resulted in the death of 8 Zionists and the wounding of 12 of them, tensions have sharply increased in this city.

Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth in the West Bank on Sunday morning.

The Zionist media claimed that this young Palestinian man intended to carry out a shooting operation in the Kedomim settlement close to Qalqilia town but the security forces shot him dead.

The Zionist Army also urged the settlers not to leave their homes.

