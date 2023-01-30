Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Zionists

Zionist troops injured the Palestinians by targeting them with bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood in the Occupied al-Quds.

A Zionist soldier was also wounded during the skirmishes, the reports added.

Meanwhile, news sources on Monday morning reported that a Palestinian youth was martyred by the Israeli regime's military forces in al-Khalil.

During the past few days, especially after the launching of two operations in Quds which resulted in the death of 8 Zionists and the wounding of 12 of them, tensions have sharply increased in this city.

Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth in the West Bank on Sunday morning.

The Zionist media claimed that this young Palestinian man intended to carry out a shooting operation in the Kedomim settlement close to Qalqilia town but the security forces shot him dead.

The Zionist Army also urged the settlers not to leave their homes.

