Gunman in Washington subway shooting kills 1, wounds 2 others

In the end, authorities said a Metro employee was killed and three other people were injured. The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast D.C., was tackled by passengers on the Metro train and is in custody.

He faces charges of first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon (gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference to provide updates on the shooting. D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser, Metro's GM Randy Clarke and Metro Transit Police leaders were also at the scene.

"We believe this to be a series of individual events," MPD Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said.

It all began around 9 a.m. Wednesday on a Metrobus. The suspect was in an argument, followed the victim off the bus, and then shot them in the legs. That person ran off and was transported to a hospital, police said, NBC Washington reported.

