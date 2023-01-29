Police seize over 2.8m liters of smuggled fuel in Iran

A police commander in South Khorasan Colonel Javad Bakhshi said that 2,854,818 litters of smuggled fuel have been seized over the past 10 months of the Iranian calendar year.

The figure shows a 320 percent hike compared to the corresponding period of the year before, he noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

