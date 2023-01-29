  1. Iran
Jan 29, 2023, 11:00 PM

Police seize over 2.8m liters of smuggled fuel in Iran

Police seize over 2.8m liters of smuggled fuel in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Police have confiscated more than 2.8 million liters of smuggled fuel over the past 10 months in the northeast of Iran.

A police commander in South Khorasan Colonel Javad Bakhshi said that 2,854,818 litters of smuggled fuel have been seized over the past 10 months of the Iranian calendar year.

The figure shows a 320 percent hike compared to the corresponding period of the year before, he noted.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRN85012741

News Code 196758

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News