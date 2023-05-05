Swedish prosecutor issues arrest warrant for Rasmus Paludan

The Malmo Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Paludan on suspicion of “several crimes,” Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported, according to Anadolu Agency of Turkey.

Paludan has been investigated a couple of months ago for “incitement against a group of people, insult and gross assault against an official,” it said.

Speaking to the newspaper, Paludan claimed that "Swedish police in general and Malmo police, in particular, do not want to protect me, so it is dangerous for me to come to Sweden."

He said he wants to testify virtually from Denmark with the help of Danish police.

