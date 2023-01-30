  1. World
Explosion reported in Kabul on Monday evening

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Local Afghan media announced that a powerful explosion occurred in the fifth security district in the capital of Afghanistan on Monday evening.

According to the Afghanistan section of Sputnik news agency, which is reported by the local Afghanistan media, the explosion took place around 3 PM on Monday in Kote Sangi district licated in located the fifth security district in the capital of Afghanistan Kabul.

According to informed sources, the explosion was powerful and the sound of ambulance sirens could be heard in the area.

So far, there is no information about the possible casualties in the blast.

Also, the authorities of the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan have not commented in the matter yet.

