Palestinian martyred after conducting anti-Zionist operation

On Friday night, Zionist media night reported that a settler was injured in an anti-Zionist operation in the Occupied Palestinian territories.

The Zionist settler was attacked with a cold weapon and was severely injured in Bat Yam, according to the reports.

The perpetrator of the operation managed to flee the scene, the reports added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported that several clashes broke out between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime forces across different cities of the West Bank. A number of Palestinians were also detained by Zionist troops.

Zionist forces also attacked the Palestinians who were protesting against the construction of settlements on Friday. Three Palestinians were injured during the Zionists' raid after being shot by plastic bullets and dozens of others were suffocated after inhaling tear gas.

In response to the Zionists' crimes in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

During 2022, more than 12,000 operations were carried out by Palestinian Resistance forces against the Zionists. Part of the operations included 848 shootings, 37 knife attacks, and two simultaneous explosions against the Zionists.

