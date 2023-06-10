  1. World
Jun 10, 2023, 10:30 AM

Palestinian Resistance conducts fresh missile test in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – In order to boost its combat readiness, Palestinian Resistance forces carried out a new missile test on the coast of Gaza on Friday.

Palestinian Resistance fired a missile from the coast of Gaza toward the sea in order to increase its preparedness for battle and develop military power.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

The Palestinian Resistance periodically launches test missiles toward the sea to prepare for a possible confrontation with the Zionist regime.

RHM/FNA14020319000485

News Code 201744
Marzieh Rahmani

