'Abola' has recently released a report analyzing the proportion of goal scorers and their wages.

With 5 goals, Persian Gulf Boy has ranked first in the chart as he is paid only €344,000 for each goal he scores in the competition.

The figure for Kylian Mbappé, who has scored seven goals so far, is approximately €13 million per goal.

Also recently last week, Taremi has been selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

