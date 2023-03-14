Iran's Taremi lead European Champions League

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi plays for Porto FC in the Portuguese football league as the Champions League returns on Tuesday for the round of 16. Porto will take on Inter Milan.

According to the Portegues website, the Gaol Point, the Iranian is the player of Champions 2022/23 with an accumulated value of 8.94 followed by João Mário of Benefica.

The interesting thing in the ranking by the Portegues website is that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who play for PSG, ranked eighth and tenth respectively.

MNA