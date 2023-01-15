  1. Sports
Jan 15, 2023, 1:46 PM

Taremi selected for IFFHS Men’s AFC Team of Year 2022

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) selected Mehdi Taremi for Men’s AFC Team of the Year 2022.

With four football players in the team of the year, Japan has ranked first in this regard while South Korea comes second with three sportsmen.

Saudi Arabia has two athletes on the squad while Iran and Australia have one player each.

Earlier yesterday, the 30-year-old Iranian striker became the best goal-scorer of 2022 among the players from AFC countries.

Also last week, Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

