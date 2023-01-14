Mehdi Taremi ranks Asia’s top scorer in 2022

The 30-year-old Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi became the best goal-scorer of 2022 among the players from AFC countries. He scored 34 goals in all competitions for Porto and 5 for his national team (including 2 in the World Cup), in total 39.

A 23-year-old Japanese sensation Kodai Tanaka also scored 39 goals over his very first year in professional football, but none of them was in the international area, so he conceded the top position in the ranking to Taremi on the tie-breaker.

Last week, Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

