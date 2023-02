FC Porto met Vizela in Primeira Liga and emerged victorious 2-0.

Iran’s Taremi could find the back of the net in the 86th minute of the match while his teammate Pepe scored in the 41st minute.

Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

Moreover, Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

