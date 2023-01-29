Iran's Taremi team wins a Portuguese cup with Porto FC

FC Porto have won the Taça da Liga (Portuguese League Cup) for the first time after overcoming Sporting 2-0.

Estáquio and Marcano scored the goals in 10’ and 86’ of the deciding match.

Also recently last week, Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

Moreover, Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

TM/5694612