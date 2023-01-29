  1. Sports
Iran's Taremi team wins a Portuguese cup with Porto FC

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – FC Porto, the club to whom Iran's Mehdi Taremi plays, won the Taça da Liga for the first time.

 FC Porto have won the Taça da Liga (Portuguese League Cup) for the first time after overcoming Sporting 2-0.

Estáquio and Marcano scored the goals in 10’ and 86’ of the deciding match.

Also recently last week, Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League during the months of November and December 2022.

Moreover, Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

