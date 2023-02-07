Iran’s Taremi among best in FC Porto history

Taremi, who signed a contract with FC Porto in 2020, scored 23 goals for the team in his first season.

By finding the back of the net 26 times, he witnessed another successful season for the club.

In his third season for the Portuguese club, he has so far scored 20 goals the number of which is expected to increase until the season ends.

Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League in the months of November and December 2022.

Moreover, Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi was selected for the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Men’s AFC Team 2022.

