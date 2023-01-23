Iran-Russia interactions strengthens axis of emerging powers

"The visit of the chairman of the Russian State Duma to Tehran amid the rapid international developments confirms the necessity of continuing close consultations between the two countries," Kazem Jalali wrote in a tweet.

Saying that the West has exerted all its power for the continuation of the Western-oriented world order, Jalali added that the interaction between Iran and Russia will strengthen the axis of the emerging powers.

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening for a state visit.

A bilateral meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Iran and Russia and holding the third meeting of the Joint High Parliamentary Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation are on the agenda of the trip of the Russian parliamentary delegation in Tehran.

MP/FNA14011103000103