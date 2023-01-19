FM stresses implementation of Iran-Russia agreements

Leonid Slutsky who is in Tehran to coordinate the visit of the head of the Russian Duma to Iran and the holding of a meeting of the High Commission of Parliamentary Cooperation between the two countries held talks with Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian in the meeting described the cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including bilateral relations, and cooperation in regional and international forums as constructive.

He also stressed the implementation of bilateral agreements between Iran and Russia.

Slutsky, for his part, termed the growing trend of relations between the two countries as positive, voicing his country's determination to develop all-round relations with Iran.

