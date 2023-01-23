3rd meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Commission

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Third meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Commission on Parliamentary Cooperation was held in Tehran chaired by Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf and the chairman of Russia State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran.

Volodin's accompanying delegation including a group of heads of the Duma Commissions and a number of deputies of the Russian Interior Minister in the field of energy, trade, transportation and agriculture were attending in the meeting at the Iranian parliament's compound.