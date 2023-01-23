Iran pursues full implementation of agreements with Russia

President Ebrahim Raeisi received the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and his accompanying delegation for a meeting in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Stating that the economic relations between Tehran and Moscow are continuously strengthening and getting enhanced, Raeisi said in the meeting that, "the two countries have diverse and numerous capabilities and capacities in various fields of trade, energy, transit and transportation, which can be operated to expand bilateral relations."

The president also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran seriously pursues the full implementation of the agreements with Russia, adding, "the capacities and potentials of the two sides can complement each other, and their use not only have benefits for the region but also secures the interests of the two countries."

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, for his part, noted the president's approach to strengthening regional and neighborhood relations would facilitate the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Volodin added, "The Russian Federation also has the same approach and opinion about enhancing the level of engagement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, as "our schedule and agenda are set by the will of the two countries to constantly develop bilateral cooperation."

MNA/5690338