  1. Economy
Jan 16, 2023, 11:54 AM

Iran, Russia discuss creation of joint gold-backed Stablecoin

Iran, Russia discuss creation of joint gold-backed Stablecoin

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – The Central Bank of Iran is considering the creation of a stablecoin with Russia as a means of payment in foreign trade transactions, said the executive director of the Russian Association of Cryptoindustry and Blockchain.

Alexander Brazhnikov told Vedomosti that the coin would be pegged to gold (i.e. a stablecoin).

The potential coin would work in a special economic zone in Astrakhan, where Russia has begun to accept Iranian cargo, Meduza reported. 

The existence of the negotiations was confirmed by Duma deputy Anton Tkachev, who is a member of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications.

Tkachev noted that the topic would only be discussed at the state level after cryptocurrencies are fully regulated in Russia, which should happen sometime in 2023.

The Central Bank of Russia is against the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment within the country. However, it supports the use of cryptocurrency in import and export transactions.

SKH/PR

News Code 196217

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News