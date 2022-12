Vyacheslav Volodin is expected to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during his visit to Tehran, according to the informed source.

No further information has been published in this regard by the Russian official sources so far.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with the heads of the Russian parliamentary friendship group stressed the need for developing Tehran-Moscow parliamentary ties and cooperation.

