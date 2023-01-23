Iran, Syria top military officials discuss expanding coop.

Praising the role of Syria in defending Palestine since the beginning of the occupation of Palestinian territories by the Zionists, Major General Bagheri stated that such an act is the duty of all Muslim and Arab people.

Referring to the 8 decades of Zionists' occupation in the Palestinian territories, Bagheri said that the Zionist regime has committed all the crimes it has been able to do during this era and it should be held accountable to the people of the world.

"Some Arab countries that took the path of normalizing relations betrayed the cause of Palestine, the Arab world, and the Islamic world, and they must be held accountable," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri appreciated the resistance of the Syrian government and nation against the conspiracies.

Emphasizing that the security in the West Asian region is interconnected, Bagheri stated that one area of the region cannot be insecure without affecting the other parts.

Bagheri went on to say that the cooperation between the government and armed forces of Iran and Syria can be a complete role model for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

For this reason, many arrogant powers oppose this cooperation and do not accept it, he continued.

Mahmoud Abbas, for his part, stated that the Syrian army is willing to utilize the experience of Iran's armed forces in different fields.

He also appreciated Iran for standing with Syria and confronting the Zionist regime, calling for developing Iran's support to the Resistance Front.

The two sides also discussed holding joint military drills.

