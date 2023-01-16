  1. World
ISIL terrorists claims Congo church attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the Sunday bomb attack on a church in Congo which left at least 20 killed and injured.

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese town of Kasindi that killed at least five people and wounded 15, the group said on its account on Telegram, Reuters reported.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" occurred at a church in the town of Kasindi, which lies on the border with neighboring Uganda.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies in the pews and blood on the floor. Another showed bloodied victims being carried and treated by bystanders outside the church.

Meanwhile, some Arabic sources reported that 17 people were killed and 20 were injured in this explosion.

