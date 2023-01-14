  1. World
2 killed, injured in mine explosion in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Two civilians were killed and injured following the explosion of a mine left by ISIL terrorists in the west of Al Anbar province of Iraq.

One civilian was killed and another one was injured during the incident, a PMU official announced.

The injured was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Iraqi security forces closed all the roads leading to the site of the explosion due to the possibility of other explosions. 

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Recently, the ISIL group carried out a series of attacks on the areas of Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Jalawla suburbs, and east of Saladin. Some security sources reported the existence of ISIL training centers in the Anbar desert in western Iraq and the border with Syria.

