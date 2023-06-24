Iraqi PMU detains 3 ISIL terrorists in Kirkuk

According to the statement, the terrorists were involved in the attack on an Iraqi army headquarters two weeks ago.

Earlier on June 11, ISIL terrorists attacked an Iraqi army position in the northern governorate of Kirkuk, killing two military officers and wounding three soldiers.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

