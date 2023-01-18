  1. Politics
Jan 18, 2023, 10:50 AM

Pentagon sending US arms stored in Israel to Ukraine: report

Pentagon sending US arms stored in Israel to Ukraine: report

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – The US Department of Defense is tapping into a vast stockpile of US ammunition in the Occupied Lands to help meet Ukraine's need in conflict with Russia, the American press reported citing US and Israeli officials.

According to the report, in 2022 the United States and the Israeli regime reached an agreement to move about 300,000 155-millimeter shells. The American military hardware and munitions stockpile has its origins in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War when the US airlifted weapons to resupply Israeli forces.

Earlier, the Israeli regime War Minister Benny Gantz said the regime would not supply weapons to Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbass.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

However, Washington has been acting behind the scenes to collect enough shells to keep Ukraine sufficiently supplied in 2023.

MNA/PR

News Code 196312

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News