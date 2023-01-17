Fire at French lithium battery warehouse contained (+VIDEO)

The Seine-Maritime prefecture said on Twitter that the fire which started at 1630 (1530 GMT) on Monday at the lithium storage facility in the town of Grand-Couronne near Rouen and spread to a nearby storage facility for tires belonging to the Districash company, was contained by 2330 local time.

During the night a new fire started at a third storage space on the same site, belonging to the Ziegler company and housing textiles, Reuter reported.

By around 0600 on Tuesday that new fire was also contained, the prefecture said.

There were no victims and no indications of the cause of the fires.

Initial air quality measures carried out by firefighters showed there were no indications that the fires generated dangerous air pollution.

“At this stage, no particular risk has been identified. Complementary measures and analyses continue... No restrictions on the movement of people have been put in place and all activities can take place this Tuesday as usual,” the prefecture said.

